Indus Capital Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by $692,667; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Salem Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc analyzed 7,695 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 159,253 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 166,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $195.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 13.78M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company's stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 26.19 million shares traded or 51.90% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Com reported 105,202 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Llc owns 9,729 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 576,822 were reported by Financial Counselors. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 250,937 shares. Harvey Inc owns 5,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Putnam Ltd Llc has invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Loomis Sayles And Lp accumulated 117,133 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Invest Counsel has 1.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Old Point And Services N A owns 76,315 shares. Whittier Tru Co, California-based fund reported 557,798 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.63% or 120,011 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 97,036 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 26,838 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0.83% or 270,609 shares. Hourglass Llc holds 2.06% or 167,972 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.25 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 658,518 shares to 816,949 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,444 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).