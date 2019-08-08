Indus Capital Partners Has Upped Its Baidu (Call) (BIDU) Holding by $15.84 Million; Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (BIDU) by 180.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 96,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 53,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 3.78 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 226.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 12,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,291 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 5,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) Down 8.4% on Target Price Cut by Susquehanna – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Was Baidu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves 0.34%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baidu to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 434,120 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 961,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Secoo Hldg Ltd.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,405 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,084 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,730 are owned by Aureus Asset Lc. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,272 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) accumulated 5,744 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 11,850 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 56,633 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood White. Spinnaker Trust, Maine-based fund reported 80,173 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.85% or 1.65M shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 109,251 shares. Burney accumulated 42,314 shares. Hilltop holds 0.43% or 14,345 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt reported 126,200 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 136,564 were reported by Boston Family Office Limited Liability. 37,617 are held by Caprock. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.53% stake.