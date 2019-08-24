Indus Capital Partners Has Upped Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holding by $2.22 Million; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Raised Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 261,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.99M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 1.95 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF ITS EUR CASH TENDER OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Vincent Christ of Rio Tinto Named CEO of Elysis Ventur; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR, ADARO FOR $2.25B; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Price for Grasberg Interest Not Yet Decided; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED, AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT BINDING AGREEMENTS WILL BE SIGNED; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Ready to Accept Grasberg Deal (Video); 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AUTOHAUL PROJECT CONTINUES TO PROGRESS AND IS ON SCHEDULE TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto warns of threat from rising costs and resource nationalism; 30/04/2018 – NRW AWARDED EARLY CONTRACTOR INVOLVEMENT BY RIO TINTO

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 41.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 201,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 693,894 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 491,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 1.58 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B

