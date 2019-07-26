Indus Capital Partners Has Raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Boosted Position in Duke Realty (DRE)

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 182.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.47 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 35,570 shares as the company's stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.88M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 965,097 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 79,624 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $38.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649,915 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 493,828 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 7,833 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested in 0.07% or 25,267 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 10 shares. Victory Management owns 0.04% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 541,394 shares. 14,324 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc reported 6,722 shares. 1.79M are held by Heitman Real Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Schroder Investment Management Gp invested in 0.04% or 826,243 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 86,743 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. Denien Mark A sold $1.37M worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) on Monday, February 4.