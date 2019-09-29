Indus Capital Partners Has Raised Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Position by $692,667 as Market Valuation Rose; Private Management Group Cut Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Holding by $403,008

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 25,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 338,774 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 363,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.56M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – 2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH (EXCLUDING SETTLEMENTS AND UK HANDSET FINANCING) OF 1 – 5%; FCF PRE-SPECTRUM OF AT LEAST EUR 5.2 BLN (INCLUDING EUR 0; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 10/05/2018 – FirstPost: ICICI-Vodafone loan row: Lok Ranjan, government’s nominee on bank board, transferred to Dept of Personnel

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.51B market cap company. It closed at $8.52 lastly. It is down 12.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8,750 shares to 41,967 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone: Timely Dividend Cut Brings Valuations To Attractively Low Levels – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone: Solid Results, But I Take A Pass – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hungary permits three firms in 5G bidding – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Multichannel.com‘s news article titled: “Comporium Migrates to Distributed Access Architecture with Harmonic CableOS Solution – Multichannel News” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 1.05 million shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $47.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 107,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,096 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).