Indus Capital Partners Has Raised Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake; Hilton Capital Management Lifted By $597,528 Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 17.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc acquired 754,300 shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 4.96 million shares with $56.86 million value, up from 4.21M last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $35.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 3.69M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER; 04/04/2018 – ICICI: NO COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S FRAUD INVESTIGATION AGENCY; 30/04/2018 – GARG: INDIA PROBE AGENCIES GETTING INTO BOTTOM OF ICICI ISSUE; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK FY DIV/SHR 1.50 RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES IPO PRICE BAND SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 3,096 shares as Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 93,101 shares with $18.00M value, up from 90,005 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc. now has $105.23B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $219.63. About 1.93M shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

More recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Best Inc stake by 280,463 shares to 1.26 million valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Secoo Hldg Ltd stake by 188,547 shares and now owns 868,688 shares. Yum China Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 2.99% above currents $219.63 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 25. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 13,105 shares to 10,000 valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) stake by 622,410 shares and now owns 6,842 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) was reduced too.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.