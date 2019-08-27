Indus Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $17.11 Million; Market Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While St Johns Investment Management Company Has Cut Stake by $355,240

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature; 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 10/04/2018 – Highlights From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Testimony (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Other big tech firms could have to face UK lawmakers after Facebook data scandal; 21/03/2018 – GERMANY WANTS `CLARIFICATION’ FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA SCANDAL; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Young: VIDEO: Young Pushes to Protect Hoosier Privacy During Hearing with Facebook CEO; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 2.04 million shares traded or 155.71% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on November 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 754,300 shares to 4.96 million shares, valued at $56.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 96,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 9,100 shares to 170,186 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.