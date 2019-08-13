Indus Capital Partners Has Increased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $4.30 Million; Stock Value Declined; Tsp Capital Management Group Has Cut Stake in Comcast New (Prn) (CMCSA) by $1.31 Million

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Prn) (CMCSA) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 72,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 9.44 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CHARTER TO INITIALLY FUND JV TO REFLECT CERTAIN COSTS CO HAS ALREADY MADE & THEREAFTER, PARTNERS WILL EQUALLY FUND OPS OF PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – DSL Reports: Scoop: Charter Wireless Drops June 30, Mirrors Comcast Pricing; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 182.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 166,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 4.02 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn has 7.99 million shares for 4.61% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company reported 21,280 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc has 65,836 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Mngmt has 570,250 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Creative Planning stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Com has invested 1.95% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 13,501 are owned by Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Opus Capital Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.69% or 8.37 million shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 361,623 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 149,761 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 2.72M shares stake.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 961,482 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $73.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 44,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,434 shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.