Indus Capital Partners Has Increased Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stake by $692,667; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Halsey Associates Has Trimmed by $678,460 Its Position

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 33,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 393,824 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, down from 427,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 6.67 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 10.88M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 1.05M shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $47.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 107,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,096 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.01 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Provise Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 155,125 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 15,789 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 185,688 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com holds 38,282 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Communication holds 0.1% or 45,665 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability holds 12,051 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 119,760 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 14.20M shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% or 499,825 shares. Brinker Capital invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 604,250 are held by Edgar Lomax Co Va. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com stated it has 11,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corp reported 1,589 shares.