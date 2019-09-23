Indus Capital Partners Has Increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding; Paccar (PCAR) Stake Held by First Washington Corp

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 56.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 74,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 205,189 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70M, up from 131,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 981,049 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 11.86 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 07/03/2018 – Smiles Drops as Itau Cites Surprisingly Low Dividend Payout; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES FOR ITAU-XP DEAL W/RESTRICTIONS; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 299,971 shares. 1,005 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Madrona Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,717 shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Lc has invested 0.1% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 0.14% or 1.24 million shares. Macquarie Grp holds 12,522 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 126 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability holds 101 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Lc stated it has 24 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Alpha Windward holds 0% or 95 shares. Gp One Trading Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). The Washington-based Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.82% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qudian Inc by 992,085 shares to 4.52 million shares, valued at $33.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,444 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).