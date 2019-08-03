Indus Capital Partners Has Increased Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $8.30 Million; Stock Price Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose While Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Its Holding by $1.50 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 43.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 7,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 10,068 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 17,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79 million shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 754,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.96M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86M, up from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 8.72 million shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 02/04/2018 – ET NOW: ET NOW learns that the developments at ICICI Bank have caught the attention of the Centre, which is in constant tou…; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 30/05/2018 – ICICI: COMPLAINT ON CEO’S ALLEGED VIOLATION OF CODE OF CONDUCT; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 391,753 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secoo Hldg Ltd by 188,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 868,688 shares, and cut its stake in Best Inc.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 53,879 shares to 196,418 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv.