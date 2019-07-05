Indus Capital Partners Has Increased Embraer S A (Call) (ERJ) Stake; LG Display CO Ltd American Depository Shares (LPL) Shorts Raised By 8.45%

LG Display CO Ltd American Depository Shares (NYSE:LPL) had an increase of 8.45% in short interest. LPL’s SI was 4.21M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.45% from 3.88M shares previously. With 265,000 avg volume, 16 days are for LG Display CO Ltd American Depository Shares (NYSE:LPL)’s short sellers to cover LPL’s short positions. The SI to LG Display CO Ltd American Depository Shares’s float is 0.95%. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 232,265 shares traded. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 31.68% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS BEEFING UP STRATEGIC ALLIANCES WITH GOOGLE IN NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, STABLE PANEL SUPPLIES; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Op Loss KRW98.32B Vs Op Pft KRW1.027T; 24/04/2018 – LG Display Surprise Loss Points to TV Challenge, iPhone Struggle; 24/04/2018 – S.Korea’s LG Display looks up after posting first loss in 6 yrs; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Loss KRW48.98B Vs Net KRW679.50B; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY DENIES MEDIA REPORTS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED DIRECT INVESTMENT WORTH 1 TRLN WON FROM GOOGLE; 04/04/2018 – Paju LG Display Factory .. “Roof evacuation 10 people in the structure” (2); 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY 1Q OPER LOSS 98.32B WON, EST. PROFIT 12.72B WON; 18/03/2018 AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 08/05/2018 – LG Display says beefs up Google tie-up, but denies got $930 mln investment

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode technology display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment.

