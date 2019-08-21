Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position by $3.09 Million; Visa (V) Holder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increased Its Stake by $377,832 as Market Valuation Rose

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.04. About 555,716 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,656 shares to 35,730 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,331 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 754,300 shares to 4.96M shares, valued at $56.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Baozun Inc.