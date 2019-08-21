Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 399,714 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 4,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 55,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 60,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.65. About 449,071 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares to 641,721 shares, valued at $105.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 22,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 87.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtn Llp stated it has 0.07% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). King Luther Mngmt reported 0% stake. Kornitzer Inc Ks has 0.42% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 499,113 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). North Star Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Glob Endowment Management LP reported 44,600 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 22,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 18,369 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorp. 7,286 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd has invested 0.63% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Td Asset invested in 0% or 7,000 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has 1.85% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 720,364 shares.