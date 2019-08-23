Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Stock Price Declined; Portolan Capital Management Increases Position in Kvh Industries (KVHI)

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI) by 141.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 175,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The hedge fund held 299,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 124,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kvh Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 64,496 shares traded or 110.43% up from the average. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 1.42M shares traded or 87.99% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 96,598 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $24.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 406,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc. by 14,781 shares to 324,564 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 11,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,170 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).