Indus Capital Partners Has Cut New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding; Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 27.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 8.71%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 88,644 shares with $7.99 million value, down from 122,944 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $15.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 472,191 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 116 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 90 cut down and sold their stakes in Axis Capital Holdings LTD. The institutional investors in our database now have: 66.51 million shares, down from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Axis Capital Holdings LTD in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 76 Increased: 87 New Position: 29.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd stake by 176,816 shares to 909,576 valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Stars Group Inc stake by 406,673 shares and now owns 4.84M shares. Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was raised too.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 144.67 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 0.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.27 per share. AXS’s profit will be $107.54 million for 11.87 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 6.15% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for 209,750 shares. Paradice Investment Management Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc. has 3.23% invested in the company for 89,278 shares. The Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 2.49% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 233,900 shares.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 192,807 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500.

