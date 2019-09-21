Indus Capital Partners Has Cut New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position as Stock Rose; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Share Price Rose, Arlington Value Capital Has Boosted Its Stake

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 266,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.95 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 770,606 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 79,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67M, down from 88,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 1.14 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Chinaâ€™s Online Education Boom: How Investors Can Profit From It – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These are the Chinese stocks analysts say you should buy – MarketWatch” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kohl’s and J.C. Penney Executives Are Saying About Weak Q1 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 5,922 shares to 208,877 shares, valued at $12.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.