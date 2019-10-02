Indus Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by $692,667; Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Cut Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $11.32 Million as Valuation Rose

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.65. About 678,459 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 6.81M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS $750 MLN PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUE WILL RAISE BANK’S CAPITAL IN 0.3 PERCENTAGE POINT- FILING; 12/04/2018 – ITAU CREATES BOARD FOR LATIN AMERICA AND NAMES MARINO CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 12/03/2018 – ITAU SAYS $750M PERPETUAL BONDS PRICED AT 6.5%: FILING; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Co Na has invested 0.71% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 232,131 shares. Assetmark invested in 26,654 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). California-based Windward Capital Mngmt Communications Ca has invested 2.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 6,920 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas invested in 2.38% or 98,929 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 1,083 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bartlett Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.52% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 31,573 shares. Lau Assocs Limited reported 1,160 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 5.42 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Hemenway Trust Ltd Company owns 2,552 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Eqis Inc owns 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,853 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.33 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

