Indus Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Position by $2.22 Million; Amdocs Limited (DOX) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 46,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 81,563 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 127,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 557,876 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 41.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 201,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 693,894 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 491,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 1.63M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 23/03/2018 – Mexico regulator decides in Televisa’s favor on pay TV question -company

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 148,800 shares to 556,017 shares, valued at $64.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secoo Hldg Ltd by 188,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 868,688 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MCD) by 141,762 shares to 270,762 shares, valued at $24.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Rowan Plc (NYSE:EMR) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).