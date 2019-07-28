Indus Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position by $1.86 Million; Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Holder Havens Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 45.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 463,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 6.76 million shares traded or 10.23% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX COULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN MAJOR HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS LIKE BRAZIL OR INDIA IF OPPORTUNITIES ARISE – CEO; 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO; 22/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX); 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS ANTICIPATES CEMENT VOLUMES TO GROW FROM 2-3 PERCENT ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX sets high standard with 5 Portland Cement Association Awards

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.18M market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 175,370 shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Advances Most in More Than Four Years; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Stewart Information; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Inc by 280,463 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 961,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.