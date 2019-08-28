Indus Capital Partners Has Boosted Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding; Origin Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Visa (V) Holding

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 45.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc acquired 463,818 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 1.48 million shares with $6.85 million value, up from 1.01 million last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $4.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 1.93M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 12/03/2018 – CEMEX Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES COLOMBIA VOLUMES FLAT TO DECLINING 2%: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM SEES MID-TERM INVESTMENT PIPELINE OF $22B: MUGUIRO; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX WON’T HAVE CAPACITY TO MAKE VERY LARGE M&A INVESTMENTS

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 2,300 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 160,559 shares with $25.08 million value, down from 162,859 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $399.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.11. About 1.66M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB has $800 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.73’s average target is 106.44% above currents $3.26 stock price. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $6.7 target.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 961,482 shares to 3.26 million valued at $73.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Secoo Hldg Ltd stake by 188,547 shares and now owns 868,688 shares. Graftech Intl Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Co Limited has 1.00M shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.19% or 886,964 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 30,938 shares. Woodstock invested in 0.61% or 21,840 shares. Jump Trading Ltd stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Swiss Bancorp holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6.61M shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has 180,979 shares. Sky Investment Gp Limited Com invested in 2,967 shares. 43,180 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Bangor Retail Bank has invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rbf Lc invested in 95,000 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Clough Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 170,750 shares. Provident Trust holds 1.90M shares or 11% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Limited owns 15.16 million shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M, worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.87% above currents $178.11 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Stephens.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.14 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.