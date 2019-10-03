Indus Capital Partners Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $4.20 Million as Valuation Declined; Raymond James Trust Lowered Its Position in Coca (KO) by $1.08 Million as Shares Rose

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 21,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 782,761 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.86M, down from 804,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 12.57 million shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 64.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 107,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 59,096 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 166,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 6.08 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,470 shares to 165,357 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 26,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (SPY).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.04 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

