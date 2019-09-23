Indus Capital Partners Cut Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake as Stock Rose; As Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Market Valuation Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 79,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, down from 88,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113. About 527,180 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 1.96M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 13.62 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21,061 shares to 368,322 shares, valued at $33.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,546 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharm Srvc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc has invested 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sigma Planning reported 22,455 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Limited Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 15,758 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Llc has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Apriem invested in 2.73% or 104,581 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 93,431 shares. 10,661 were reported by Commercial Bank. Beacon Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 1 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt accumulated 13,344 shares. 3 are held by Fil. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.34% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Georgia-based Thomasville State Bank has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.17% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 28,582 shares.