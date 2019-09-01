Indus Capital Partners Cut Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) as Share Price Rose; Aristotle Fund LP Trimmed Its Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $5.98 Million as Market Value Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.4. About 1.28M shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 4.65M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.58 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 5.96 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates Incorporated New York holds 0.56% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 1.01 million shares. Alps reported 32,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Coatue Mngmt owns 15,679 shares. 58.34 million are held by Vanguard Group. Coldstream reported 50,345 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 441,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13.12M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. 11,580 were accumulated by Savant Cap Ltd. Profund Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 523,192 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 597 shares.

