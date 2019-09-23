Indus Capital Partners Cut Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding as Stock Price Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 176,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 502,575 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.12M, up from 325,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 658,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 816,949 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 9.59M shares traded or 17.36% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO SAYS FOCUS TO REMAIN IN ACHIEVING INVESTMENT GRADE; 22/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX sets high standard with 5 Portland Cement Association Awards; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVAL

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 5,223 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va. Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 4.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 52,565 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,982 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 128,484 shares. Garrison Asset Limited holds 1.67% or 18,545 shares. Davis R M Incorporated invested 0.85% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dearborn Prtn Lc owns 159,858 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com reported 3,438 shares stake. Smith Moore And invested in 7,622 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,731 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Limited Co invested in 1,517 shares. Pacific Inv Mngmt Com accumulated 8,869 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 433,566 shares to 246,000 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 83,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,082 shares, and cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ MMM – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US, Stocks Turn Lower; Ulta Beauty Shares Fall After Q2 Miss – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEMEX and The Goldfield among industrial gainers; American Outdoor Brands leads losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cemex Stock Popped 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Infrastructure Stocks to Ground Your Trading – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.