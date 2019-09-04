Indus Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Baidu (BIDU); Eog Res (EOG) Share Value Declined While Wills Financial Group Lifted Position

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 11,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 2.46 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 1101.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 588,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 641,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.79 million, up from 53,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 2.28M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Are Wearables and Smart Speakers in 2019? – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Baidu Losing China’s Voice Search Market to Sogou? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 17,931 shares to 27,062 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secoo Hldg Ltd by 188,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 868,688 shares, and cut its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.