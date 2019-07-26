Indus Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Baidu (BIDU); As Pricesmart (PSMT) Stock Price Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Raised Its Stake by $28.15 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 485,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.38 million, up from 2.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 79,826 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 33.21% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – FOR FOUR-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29, 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 1/2 FULL MONTHS INCREASED 1.9%; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – ACQUIRED LAND IN PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC UPON WHICH COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW WAREHOUSE CLUBS; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS IN PANAMA & DOMINICAN; 21/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Property Acquisitions in Panama and the Dominican Republic; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – MAARTEN JAGER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE APRIL 24, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Feb. Comparable Warehouse Sales Up 4.4%; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 05/04/2018 – PriceSmart 2Q Rev $839.6M; 05/04/2018 – PRICESMART 2Q REV. $839.6M; 03/04/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold PSMT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.32 million shares or 4.94% less from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.01% or 521,569 shares. The New York-based Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Qs Investors holds 0% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 4,530 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl stated it has 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,963 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 493,218 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). D E Shaw And invested in 17,829 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 1,901 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co owns 4,278 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 0% stake.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64M shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $390.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,585 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.77 million activity. Price Philanthropies Foundation sold $510,402 worth of stock. 592 PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) shares with value of $36,059 were sold by LYNN MITCHELL G.