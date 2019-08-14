Indus Capital Partners Boosted Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stake; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Immune Design had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by H.C. Wainwright to “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of IMDZ in report on Friday, February 22 to “Sector Perform” rating. See Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) latest ratings:

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $9 New Target: $6 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Hold New Target: $5.85 Downgrade

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) stake by 16.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc acquired 419,801 shares as Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 3.04M shares with $24.42M value, up from 2.62 million last quarter. Vipshop Hldgs Ltd now has $4.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 5.19M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Vipshop Holdings had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by CLSA on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell”. The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, February 22. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Graftech Intl Ltd stake by 434,120 shares to 1.56 million valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 148,800 shares and now owns 556,017 shares. Best Inc was reduced too.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company has market cap of $. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.