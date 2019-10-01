Indus Capital Partners Boosted Position in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by $692,667; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Us Bancorp De Has Trimmed Stake by $451,269

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 4,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 242,787 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.13M, down from 247,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 1.58M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 7.07 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL APPROVED W/RESTRICTIONS BY BRAZIL’S ANTITRUST BODY; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CHANGING PRICE POLICY WON’T HAVE BIG IMPACT: ITAU BBA; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 9,200 shares to 79,444 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 107,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,096 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 181,196 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Conning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 7,097 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 1.69% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hm Payson And stated it has 318,865 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 9,800 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 935,831 shares stake. Parnassus Investments Ca stated it has 1.22 million shares. Jones Fincl Lllp has 9,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Penbrook Limited Liability Co has 12,368 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Barometer Cap has invested 1.67% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Davenport & Limited Liability invested in 5,360 shares. Aviva Public Llc invested in 0.09% or 145,040 shares. Savant Cap Lc holds 3,776 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Forbes J M And Company Llp holds 0.11% or 6,225 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Llp has invested 3.68% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 5,871 shares to 90,727 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 35,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.85 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.