Indus Capital Partners Boosted Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stake by $2.22 Million; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Share Price Rose While Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $981,640

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 75.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 11,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,542 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 14,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 2.23 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 41.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 201,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 693,894 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 491,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 2.58M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 34,300 shares to 88,644 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 148,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,017 shares, and cut its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.38 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

