Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Increased Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $338,200; Venor Capital Management LP Decreased Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $8.44 Million; Share Value Rose

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $32.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1910.45. About 3.87M shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 285,316 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 8,938 shares stake. Partner Inv Management LP holds 1.25% or 610 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 126 shares. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 253 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,867 shares. First Commercial Bank accumulated 790 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 329,685 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs reported 0.63% stake. Northeast Investment Mngmt owns 5.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,460 shares. Maryland stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiger Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 704,112 shares. Orleans Cap Management La invested in 0.29% or 210 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has 4.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 97,646 shares.

