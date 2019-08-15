Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Boosted Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Stake by $338,200; Valuation Declined; As Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Share Value Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Trimmed Its Position by $302,848

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 3,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 5,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.12. About 2.95M shares traded or 90.41% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89 million shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Ca reported 3.16% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc reported 1,615 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 641 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 1,810 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 633,086 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Tru reported 27 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.42% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 514,918 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,132 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 721 shares. 18,063 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Northern Corporation reported 5.94 million shares. 29,039 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology L P. New Jersey-based Honeywell has invested 6.56% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 203,896 shares to 222,345 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 98,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simon Property Group: Uncertainty Over Expiring Leases Adds To Risk – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simon Property Group: Is The Return Potential Worth The Recession Risk? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mall REITs: Charting New Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,290 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability reported 501 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Gruss & stated it has 14.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Middleton Ma reported 5.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Choate Advsrs holds 0.45% or 4,274 shares. Garde Capital stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noesis Mangement Corp invested in 601 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc Inc holds 94,021 shares. Wespac Ltd Co holds 0.38% or 2,087 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 248 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1,115 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co has 8,089 shares. Truepoint Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 582 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 3.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).