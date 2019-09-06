Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Holds Stake in Amazon.Com Com (AMZN); Stanley Capital Management Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $1.23 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $251.43. About 810,405 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.94. About 1.16 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 219,911 shares to 405,542 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28B for 13.10 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.