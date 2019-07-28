Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Boosted Stake in Amazon.Com Com (AMZN); Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $442,050 as Market Value Declined

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 31,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 566,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 597,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Southern National Bancorp Of V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 46,043 shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 24/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon

Since January 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $99,370 activity. $6,910 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was bought by COOK WILLIAM RAND on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 950 shares valued at $14,538 was bought by KABBASH CHARLES A. Another trade for 4,862 shares valued at $72,348 was made by DERRICO GEORGIA S on Tuesday, January 29. 2,225 shares were bought by Biagas John Fitzgerald, worth $33,971 on Monday, February 11.

