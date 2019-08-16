Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Position In Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Was Has Increased; Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Value Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Position by $1.81 Million

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 95,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 416,573 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 321,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 245,629 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $230.87 million activity. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC also sold $96.76 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11,100 shares to 10,730 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,210 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 251,625 shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt owns 311,000 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Management Limited Co reported 445,746 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 38,168 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 22,000 shares. 388,899 were accumulated by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt. 58,025 are owned by Prelude Capital Ltd Co. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt holds 512,425 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7.93 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Teton Advisors accumulated 103,000 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technologies has 0.03% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Kennedy Mngmt Inc holds 595,566 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 22,254 shares.

