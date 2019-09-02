Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding by $304,000; Share Value Rose; Diam Company LTD Lowered Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position as Shares Declined

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 73.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 134,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 48,021 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 182,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 783,214 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT SEES MARGINS IMPROVING IN 2H AS 737 RETURNS TO SCHEDULE; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 EPS, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.86M for 11.99 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Andra Ap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 79,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.07% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Ifrah Finance Services Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 98,403 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 54 are held by Earnest Prns Ltd Company. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.13% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 150,028 shares. Whittier Trust owns 4,081 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Grp invested in 3,800 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability owns 1.04 million shares. 35,898 are owned by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Raymond James Serv Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 3,574 shares. Bokf Na holds 16,731 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 6,789 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,700 shares to 470,500 shares, valued at $132.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 15.07 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.