Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Position in Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Boosted by $338,200 as Stock Declined; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Position in Chevrontexaco (CVX) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.79. About 2.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 82.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 28,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 34,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 3.01 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor has 13,830 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.75% or 155.94 million shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Lc owns 0.62% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.23 million shares. Addison Capital owns 3,368 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 13.81 million shares. Washington-based Harbour Inv Limited Co has invested 0.89% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advisory Research Incorporated owns 18,562 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc stated it has 10,013 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Company stated it has 3,300 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 12,539 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 1.07% or 59,160 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 79,185 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ltd Co has invested 3.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.78 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 66,708 shares to 72,503 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).