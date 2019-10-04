Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Lowered Stake in Tjx Cos Com (TJX) by $301,600; Orleans Capital Management Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) Increased as Share Value Rose

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com (TJX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 38,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 44,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 1.03 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 24,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 19,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 1.32 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 17/05/2018 – U.N. staff on way to Congo to get experimental Ebola vaccine; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $801.00 million for 20.78 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,671 shares to 80,621 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,120 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM).