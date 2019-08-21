Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Cut Amgen Com (AMGN) Stake as Stock Price Rose; New Residential Invt Com Npv (NRZ) Shareholder Beck Capital Management Increased Position by $357,216 as Share Price Declined

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $204.77. About 921,643 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NRZ) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 22,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 141,964 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 119,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 3.03M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 326,611 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 511,251 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 59,354 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Federated Investors Pa reported 20,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.02M shares. Eidelman Virant invested in 32,500 shares. 112,957 are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability. Vanguard Grp holds 37.40 million shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 0.52% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 500,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 356,988 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 77,400 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Technologies. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. Nierenberg Michael had bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 0.96% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.09% or 4,530 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Woodstock has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Essex Financial Svcs Inc reported 49,699 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 7.53M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Nadler Fin Group Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,774 shares. Wilkins Counsel, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated owns 0.89% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 77,096 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.43% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cullinan Associates holds 50,905 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 29,119 are owned by Argyle. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3.51 million were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd.