Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Position in Amgen Com (AMGN) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Neogenomics (NEO) Market Value Rose While Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $345,600

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 676,085 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,176 shares to 202,527 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

