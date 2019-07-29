Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Upped Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Holding; MOMENTOUS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (MMEG) Shorts Decreased By 74.24%

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) stake by 103.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired 190 shares as Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co holds 374 shares with $666,000 value, up from 184 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc Com now has $959.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog

MOMENTOUS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:MMEG) had a decrease of 74.24% in short interest. MMEG’s SI was 5,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 74.24% from 19,800 shares previously. With 20,000 avg volume, 0 days are for MOMENTOUS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:MMEG)’s short sellers to cover MMEG’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.19% or $0.0012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0092. About 2,182 shares traded. Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEG) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online social media network firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $40,517. It focuses on four business areas, including social networking; social gaming; e-commerce consumer services and products; and Over-The-Top streaming media content creation and distribution. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 1 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, March 15 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 194,545 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Mengis Capital Mgmt invested in 773 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hedeker Wealth Lc owns 3.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,595 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt invested in 16,819 shares or 10.23% of the stock. Marathon Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 1,283 shares. Jabodon Pt holds 1,992 shares or 2.99% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il owns 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,062 shares. 3,219 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 510 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited has 16,354 shares. Oak Ltd Oh holds 54,458 shares. The Texas-based Corda Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).