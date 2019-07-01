Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Maintains Holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY); Howe & Rusling Increases Stake in Pfizer (PFE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.19. About 1.60M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 20/04/2018 – LILLY REMAINS COMMITTED TO INVESTIGATION, USE OF CYRAMZA; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company Calls Stockholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Roche’s Perjeta Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 22,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,105 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 76,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 8.93M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 19,945 shares to 26,248 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 14,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,734 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5.49M shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan accumulated 80,100 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Truepoint holds 0.02% or 6,250 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 4.82M shares or 0.81% of the stock. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.39 million shares. Nippon Life Company has 1.03 million shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Provise Group Inc Limited Com has invested 1.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 11.06M shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability reported 93,316 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Blue Financial Cap Inc has 44,326 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsr has 0.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,397 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 43,634 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 70,322 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Ltd Liability owns 6,282 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 85,286 shares. Chem Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 9,872 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 890,227 shares. Advisory Limited Com owns 24,672 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.01M shares. 5,850 are held by Aldebaran Finance. Fiera Capital holds 7,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 15,485 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 0.11% or 20,676 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,770 shares. Holderness Invests owns 2,222 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 513,137 shares. Drexel Morgan & reported 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock or 426 shares. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000.

