Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Position in Tjx Cos Com (TJX) by $301,600 as Share Value Rose; Geode Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Nice LTD (NICE) as Share Value Rose

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com (TJX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 38,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 44,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.58 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 52,939 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, up from 47,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $146.93. About 154,989 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Investment Mgmt reported 42,315 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0.42% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 99,090 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Credit Agricole S A has 254,656 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 8.92 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Adage Capital Partners Gru Limited Company reported 1.52M shares. Franklin invested in 0.06% or 2.29M shares. Moreover, Boston Partners has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Numerixs Technology Inc holds 32,223 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.49% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.57% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 1.12 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can TJX Companies Fix Its Weakest Link? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Street Mostly Agrees: TJX Stock Is A Bargain – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TJX Companies: Rough Quarter, But Thesis Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores Outperformed TJX Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89 million for 21.43 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE Wins Four Globee® Awards for Setting the Industry Benchmark for Excellence – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BehavioSec Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Jumio Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) Be Disappointed With Their 39% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Steele Compliance Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 34,255 shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $131.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies by 27,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,228 shares, and cut its stake in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).