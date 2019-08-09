Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Holding in Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Boosted as Shares Declined; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $19.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 77,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 752,790 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.63 million, down from 830,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $296.37. About 678,280 shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Investorplace.com” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth annual Prime Day kicks off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Communication Lta accumulated 173 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 21,536 shares. Moreover, Viking Global Invsts Ltd Partnership has 3.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 311,719 shares. Cullinan Associate owns 3,513 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Beech Hill reported 2,956 shares stake. Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.97% stake. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Com holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 501,183 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 18,513 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,090 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York, a New York-based fund reported 18,433 shares. Partner Invest Mgmt Lp has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bender Robert And Associates invested in 7.04% or 8,066 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $233.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.