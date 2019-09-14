Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position by $438,672 as Valuation Rose; Fb (FB) Holder Horan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $401,088

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 3,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 28,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 32,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Charter Communications Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 168,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.57 million, down from 170,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – The firm is at the center of a controversy following multiple reports that said it collected private information from Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network; 23/03/2018 – Italy prosecutor probes for any Facebook data breach; 04/04/2018 – Des Moines Register: #BREAKING: Facebook said it now thinks up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Plans to Build Its Own Chips as Part of Hardware Push; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook data- NYT; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE AT EU SUMMIT ON MACRON’S REQUEST; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’ “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM: FB HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR RISK OVERSIGHT BOARD COMITTEE

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atvi (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 128,984 shares to 160,402 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw (NYSE:SCHW) by 46,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Wfc (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,546 were accumulated by Ativo Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 4.12M shares or 1.49% of the stock. Signature Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,836 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Churchill Management Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arbor Invest Advsr Limited Liability owns 4,028 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.04% or 17,522 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,383 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 235,318 shares. Capital stated it has 45.66 million shares. American Assets Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.24% or 7,700 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 575,006 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Fincl Professionals accumulated 799 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Tekne Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 9.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 198,680 shares. Rockland Trust owns 69,011 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.