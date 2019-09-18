Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Decreased Fiserv Com (FISV) Position; Df Dent & Co Has Lifted Its Core Lab N.V. (CLB) Position

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Core Lab N.V. (CLB) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 11,536 shares as Core Lab N.V. (CLB)’s stock declined 16.41%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 329,948 shares with $17.25 million value, up from 318,412 last quarter. Core Lab N.V. now has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.30M shares traded or 82.63% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased Fiserv Inc Com (FISV) stake by 13.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 6,754 shares as Fiserv Inc Com (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co holds 43,467 shares with $3.96M value, down from 50,221 last quarter. Fiserv Inc Com now has $72.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 2.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 10,713 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited has invested 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Gradient Investments Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 1,200 shares. 14 are held by Cornerstone Inc. Shelter Mutual Insurance reported 30,740 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 20,165 shares. Macquarie Grp has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 5,300 shares. Art Advsr Limited Co invested 0.05% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn, a California-based fund reported 500,028 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 5,805 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 36,854 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Price T Rowe Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Among 3 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $61.33’s average target is 22.64% above currents $50.01 stock price. Core Laboratories had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Wednesday, July 10 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 94,259 shares to 368,578 valued at $69.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 56,868 shares and now owns 78,856 shares. Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 700 were accumulated by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 415 shares. Moreover, Hills Retail Bank Trust Communication has 1.87% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 79,162 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 121 shares. Carlson Capital LP accumulated 0.24% or 175,556 shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 4,400 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.21% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 2,585 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 1.60M shares. Sun Life Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.04% or 333,514 shares. Roberts Glore Communications Incorporated Il owns 5,740 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. First Personal Fin Service has 433 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 6 shares.

