Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Increased Its Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Position; Contour Asset Management Increases Stake in Zynga (ZNGA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.40M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09 million, up from 19.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 20.46 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 673,793 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.67% or 241 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Company holds 2,374 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 29,668 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 489 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,227 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 182,795 shares. De Burlo Group Inc Inc accumulated 7,064 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division accumulated 1.51% or 30,760 shares. Cypress Group holds 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,474 shares. Essex Invest Management Ltd Company reported 1.96% stake. Sunbelt Secs Inc owns 1,332 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 1.39 million shares stake. Murphy Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Lp holds 1.09 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,029 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 82,509 shares. First Manhattan owns 19,000 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 2.78 million shares. 80,109 are owned by Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd. Jump Trading Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Republic Invest stated it has 12,502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 13.17 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com Inc reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 214 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 24,420 shares. Tiger Legatus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.99% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Parametric Lc owns 1.17M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 7.42 million shares.

