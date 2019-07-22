Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Decreased Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding; Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position By $773,480

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) stake by 40.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as Amgen Inc Com (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co holds 2,305 shares with $438,000 value, down from 3,905 last quarter. Amgen Inc Com now has $108.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 2.99 million shares traded or 5.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) stake by 32.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 13,125 shares with $1.61M value, down from 19,465 last quarter. Carlisle Cos Inc now has $7.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 359,518 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0.02% or 562,389 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 61,264 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation owns 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 37,277 shares. 782 are held by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,862 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 12,007 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co invested 2.68% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Shelton Management holds 537 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 13,200 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,648 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 271,061 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caxton LP reported 2,622 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,462 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CSL in report on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38M for 13.58 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. Another trade for 3,610 shares valued at $438,615 was made by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14. KOCH D CHRISTIAN also sold $3.63M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares. 20,850 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares with value of $2.50M were sold by Selbach Scott C.

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Ishares Select Divide (DVY) stake by 3,731 shares to 7,017 valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 3,170 shares and now owns 29,899 shares. Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafetf (IEFA) was raised too.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.42 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amgen had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, January 28 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets initiated it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Thursday, March 14 report. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 2,007 shares. Chatham Gp Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,620 shares. 3,385 are held by Hilltop. Strategic Advsr Limited owns 1,656 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 9,984 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 232,040 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc holds 9,667 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. California-based Meridian Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.88% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 418,718 were reported by Natixis. Garde Capital stated it has 2,761 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 91,472 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 78,636 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has 0.57% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 126,413 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 4,072 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp holds 2,030 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D sold $380,000 worth of stock.