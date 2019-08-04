Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Position by $304,000; Brown Forman (BF.B) Holder Sei Investments Company Raised Stake by $4.44 Million

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 164.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 85,339 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 137,067 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 51,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 867,771 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Galapagos & Hookipa Surge, AMGN Shelves Alzheimer’s Study – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sanofi (SNY) Q2 Earnings Top, Dupixent Shines, EPS View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,200 shares. Park National Corp Oh reported 0.08% stake. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 18,952 are held by Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. First Republic Inv accumulated 597,183 shares. 26,992 were accumulated by Malaga Cove Ltd. Mycio Wealth Prtn reported 0.06% stake. Benedict Fincl Inc reported 25,158 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,407 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boston Prns invested in 0% or 10,488 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.77% or 35,008 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.50M shares. 53,145 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 41,125 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 77,280 shares to 226,173 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 13,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468 shares, and cut its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS).

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Named One of the DEI ® Best Places to Work – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brown-Forman Names Long-Time Company Veteran Cunningham to Senior Vice President, Shareholder Relations Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.