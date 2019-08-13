Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Decreased Amgen Com (AMGN) Position by $304,000; At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose While Dearborn Partners Increased Stake

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $206.12. About 5.20 million shares traded or 73.22% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 23,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 721,024 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, up from 697,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 30.95 million shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares to 5,308 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,782 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400/Barra (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Advisers Lc reported 243,571 shares. Ajo LP invested in 16,612 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 394,859 shares. 55,292 were reported by Pitcairn. Oppenheimer & invested in 0.77% or 916,963 shares. 11,255 are held by Field & Main Commercial Bank. Hl Svcs Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa reported 1.67% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beacon Fincl Gru stated it has 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 26,211 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.83% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9.97 million shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,536 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Anchor Advisors Lc accumulated 11,068 shares.